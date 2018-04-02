Morton Trial Enters Second Week

The State questioned several detectives in Monday's trial about Tausha Morton's involvement in the murder of Mitchell kemp.

Detective Robert Brown, assisting in the excavation of Kemp's body, was the first to give his testimony. He explained the discovery of Kemp's body and the things he found in and around where Kemp's body was found. Inside the burial site, Brown said he found a red cigarette lighter, denim material and white slimy stuff, which he described as something like dry wall paper. He also said he found six bullets casings and a white plastic bucket.

Brown testified and said the area in which the body was found was searched repeatedly, but without Morton's help he doesn't believe Kemp's body would have been found. The defense used this as an opportunity to say Tausha Morton had little involvement with Kemp's death and she had been cooperative the whole time in assisting the State.

David Wilson, a detective who interrogated Morton, explained Morton's changes in delivery and difference in tone about her ex-husband, Mitchell Kemp and her current husband, Greg Morton, who committed the murder over the course of the interrogation. He recalled in the beginning of the interrogations, Tausha saying Greg Morton was a not a bad person and then later painting Morton as a "monster." He said she said the opposite about Mitchell Kemp. Wilson said at first Kemp was just a "crack-head", and he didn't care about his daughter. Later, she said he was a good person who made mistakes.

The jury had the chance to view the interrogation tapes from when Detective David Wilson questioned Tausha Morton.

In a police interrogation video, Morton confirms she was with Mitchell Kemp minutes before his murder. Morton detailed the killing herself on the video. In an hour and twenty minute interrogation tape, Tausha Morton explained what happened the day of the murder and the events leading up to Mitchell Kemp's death. She confirmed she and Kemp had been together earlier at a hotel on the day he was killed. She said they left to go to Greg Morton's home, but she claims she didn't know Morton was there. She said when she got to the house Greg Morton was on the porch with a gun and pointed it towards Kemp. She recalled running into the house and then returning to the porch. Minutes later she said Greg Morton shot Kemp in the chest more than once, killing him.

In the video, Morton continues to confess she is innocent and had no involvement in the murder of Kemp. The trial resumes Tuesday morning.