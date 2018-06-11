Moss, Carpenter hit 3-run HRs as Cardinals top Braves 12-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Moss and Matt Carpenter hit three-run homers and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Braves 12-7 on Sunday to keep Atlanta as the only NL team without a win.

The Braves (0-5) also lost right-hander Dan Winkler, who suffered a fractured right elbow while throwing a pitch in the seventh. He left the mound in obvious pain after throwing a pitch behind Randal Grichuk.

The Cardinals completed the three-game sweep despite a poor start from Adam Wainwright, who allowed five runs in five innings.

After rallying for a 7-6 lead in the eighth, the Cardinals put the game away with five runs in the ninth to score 12 runs for the second straight day. Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run double off Jose Ramirez in the ninth before Carpenter's three-run homer.