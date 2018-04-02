Most Missouri election winners also top ad spenders

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Most of Missouri's successful candidates for statewide office outspent their opponents on TV ads.

An analysis by the Center for Public Integrity shows four of five elected officials who will take office in Jefferson City in January spent more on ads than their rivals.

The successful spenders are Republicans Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, Attorney General-elect Josh Hawley, Secretary of State-elect Jay Ashcroft and Treasurer-elect Eric Schmitt.

Only Lt. Gov.-elect Mike Parson trailed in broadcast ad spending, but he was less than $150,000 behind Republican primary challenger Bev Randles.

The Center for Public Integrity analysis covers spending from 2015 through the election.

The estimates leave out production costs and money spent on ads in other mediums, and ads in some markets are not included.