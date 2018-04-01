Most state tax refunds should be returned soon

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri officials say the nearly all state tax refunds should be delivered by June 30.

The Missouri Department of Revenue said Thursday the only unpaid returns should be those that were flagged for various reasons.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that's an improvement over last year, when former Gov. Jay Nixon ordered the agency to use overtime or hire temporary workers to process tax returns. Some returns took up to 10 weeks to return and the state paid $294,837 in late fees to nearly 84,000 people.

State law requires the state to pay interest if refunds aren't paid within 45 days of taxes being filed. State Auditor Nicole Galloway says more than 400 people have contacted her office because of late refunds.