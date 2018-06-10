Mother accused in August death of son released on bond

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman accused of letting her 19-year-old developmentally disabled son die has been released on bond.

Kimberly Lightwine has been charged with second-degree murder in the August death of her son, Austin Anderson, who was blind and autistic.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Polk County sheriff's deputies say they found Lightwine and her son in a field on August 29 wearing nothing but their underwear.

An autopsy showed the son died from dehydration and the lack of a vital medication.

Lightwine's bond was reduced last month to $100,000, which she has since posted.

Terms of her release include house arrest at her sister's Monett home.