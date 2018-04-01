Mother Accused in Morphine Death of Toddler

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the morphine overdose death of her 19-month-old son.

A source reported that 22-year-old Prenise Payne is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond for the Dec. 2 death of Jace Lee Echoles. The child was found unresponsive in Payne's bed and died at a hospital.

An autopsy showed the boy had been given a fatal dose of morphine.

Pace was arrested Friday and charged Saturday. Her father said his daughter would never harm her child.