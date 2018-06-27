Mother, activists demand probe of 2013 police shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Clergy and social activists are joining a mother in demanding a federal investigation into a 2013 police shooting in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Narene Stokes-James called Wednesday for a clearer explanation of what happened to her son, Ryan Stokes. He was 24 when he was shot after a foot chase.

At issue are differing explanations of the shooting. The officer who shot Stokes and his partner were awarded commendations from the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners for "ending the threat." The commendation certificate states that Stokes was armed with a gun and pointed it at pursuing officers.

However, investigators concluded that Stokes had put the gun in a car just before the shooting. Stokes was black, and the officer who shot him is biracial.