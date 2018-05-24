Mother and Aunt of Missing Girl Charged with Kidnapping

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors have charged the mother and aunt of an 8-year-old girl with kidnapping. 8-year-old Eboni Coney-King went missing Thursday night and was found safe in the St. Louis area Friday.

Mother, Britney Coney and aunt Na'Diya Curtis are accused of taking the third grader with the intent to deprive the father of his custody. The parents have no court-ordered custody agreement and the child has lived with her dad in Jefferson City for two years. The 28-year-old non-custodial mother lives in Texas and hasn't visited her daughter in two years, according to police.

Police officers responded to a call from West School Thursday afternoon when Eboni Coney-King turned up missing. A van driver who was supposed to take her to daycare noticed her missing and alerted the school who called her father.

Authorities issued an endangered person advisory Thursday night after video showed the 8-year-old was taken from school under suspicious circumstances. Surveillance video showed Curtis going in a back door to remove the child and physically escort her outside to a car where Coney was waiting. The aunt and mother never checked in with the school or told the school or father they were picking up the girl. Officers said from the video it appears the child tried to jerk away as she was being put in the car.

Jefferson City Police later found the girl in St. Louis area and the child's grandmother brought her into a police station at 1 a.m. where her father later picked her up.

Warrants have been issued for both women, but they're not yet in custody. Their bond is $50,000 each.