Mother and Boyfriend Make Second Court Appearance for Baby Death

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Megan Ayres and boyfriend Bryan Sartor made their second appearance in court on Friday morning. During their first appearance in June, Ayres and Sartor pleaded not guilty to criminal charges following the death of her nine-month old baby.

Ayres and Sartor were charged with child endangerment, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after admitting to using methamphetamine the night before the baby was found.

The Holts Summit Police said it has not yet received lab tests indicating the cause of death. The Callaway County Coroner Office said it could not comment whether or not the tests have been completed or are still underway.