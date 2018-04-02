Mother Awaits Deportation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A suburban Kansas City family loses what could be their last hope for avoiding the mother's deportation to Mexico. US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito denied a motion to let 32-year-old Myrna Dick of Raymore remain in the US to continue pleading her case. Dick is married to a US citizen, Sprint employee Brady Dick. Their 19-month-old son was born in the Kansas City area and is also a citizen. With Dick facing a deadline tomorrow to return to Mexico, the family flew today to San Diego. They expect to drive tomorrow the short distance to Tijuana, Mexico, to live there. Dick was brought to the US from Mexico as a child. The government ordered her deported on the ground that Dick falsely claimed to be a US citizen in 1998 when she returned from a visit to Mexico. Dick denies making such a statement, but courts have sided with the government.