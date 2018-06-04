Mother channels grief into toy donation

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, February 10 2015 Feb 10, 2015 Tuesday, February 10, 2015 4:06:00 AM CST February 10, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman is channeling her grief to help others.

The Southeast Missourian reported that Laura Schumpert of Cape Girardeau lost her 2-year-old son, Lyndon, and her 28-year-old husband, Jarred, in a car accident in December in Texas.

Rather than monetary donations or flowers, she asked people to donate toys to three organizations, specifically Spider-Man toys.

On Friday, she delivered toys and a play kitchen set to the pediatric unit of HealthPoint Rehab in Cape Girardeau. Lyndon was autistic and received therapy at HealthPoint.

 

