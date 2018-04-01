Mother Charged After Baby Found in Closet

BOONVILLE (AP) - A Boonville woman is charged with first-degree child endangerment after allegedly having a baby in her home and failing to seek proper medical treatment. Boonville police say 32-year-old Latonya Nichols was arrested on Saturday and charged with the Class-C felony. Police found the five-day-old child in a closet after responding to an emergency call. Boonville police Lieutenant Bobby Welliver said the infant was taken to Cooper County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The baby had surgery and was in stable condition. Welliver said Nichols concealed the pregnancy from her two other children, who were turned over to the Division of Family Services.