Mother Charged Nine Years Later

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The mother of a 19-month-old Kansas City girl who died in 1998 has been charged with her death. Alexandria D. Leggs was charged yesterday with second-degree murder. Doctors say her daughter, Alize Moore, died of a severe liver laceration. The child also had broken ribs, a broken right collarbone and a bruise on her brain when she died in August 1998. Police investigators said they sent the case to the prosecutors for consideration years ago. Yesterday, the Jackson County Attorney's office could not explain the lengthy delay in filing the charges. According to court records, Leggs gave several different explanations for her daughter's injuries to police and emergency room personnel at the time the girl died.