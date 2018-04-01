Mother facing charges in daughter's fatal overdose

By: The Associated Press

DIXON (AP) - A central Missouri woman is facing charges after her daughter died of a fatal overdose on Christmas Eve.

KRCG-TV reports the Dixon woman was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Maries County jail facing charges of second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance.

Deputies who were called to the family's home on Dec. 24 found a 16-year-old girl dead in her bed of an overdose.

Sheriff Chris Heitman says Missouri law makes giving someone drugs that subsequently kills them is grounds for a second-degree murder charge.Two other people in the house, including the suspect's son, were arrested on drug charges.

A 10-year-old girl in the home is in state protective custody.