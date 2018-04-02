Mother in Marshall arrested for 8-month-old child's death

MARSHALL - The Marshall Police Department arrested a woman on Friday, Sept. 23 in relation to the death of an 8-month-old child.

According to the Marshall Police Department, the child's mother, Lara Lynn Browder, had custody of the child. A warrant was issued for Browder's arrest for abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, which is a Class A felony.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Marshall police responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 700 block of North English Avenue regarding a non-breathing, unresponsive, 8-month-old child. The child was pronounced dead at Fitzgibbon Hospital and an autopsy was performed at the University of Missouri.

The autopsy showed that the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. The Missouri State Technical Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Browder is in custody at the Saline County Justice Center. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.