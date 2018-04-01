Mother of baby who died after ingesting meth now charged

FARMINGTON (AP) - The mother of a southeast Missouri infant who died earlier this year after ingesting methamphetamine is now facing charges of child endangerment.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 21-year-old Crystal Martin is accused of allowing two of her young children to be exposed to meth.

One of her children, 8-month-old Caleb James Belleville, died Oct. 16. Authorities say the child ingested methamphetamine and died of acute meth intoxication. Alcohol was also found in the child's blood.

In February, 21-year-old James Belleville of Valles Mines was charged with neglect of a child resulting in death. He is jailed on $1 million bond. A judge on Tuesday refused a request by Belleville's attorney to reduce bond to $250,000.