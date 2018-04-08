Mother of Fugitive Pleads for him to Surrender

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

POTOSI - Police are looking for a Washington County man after a fiery crash, and his mother is pleading for her son to turn himself in. 32-year-old Phillip Emily is considered armed and dangerous. He has eluded officers since Tuesday after a police chase that began in Potosi and reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. The chase ended with the suspect's pickup crashing and bursting into flames. Emily's mother, Linda Courtway of Cadet, pleaded through the media for her son to surrender -- but not to the agency looking for him, the Washington County sheriff's department. She's afraid sheriff's officers will, quote, "shoot to kill."