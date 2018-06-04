Mother Pleads Guilty in Baby Death Case

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Megan Ayres pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of first degree child endangerment and one count of possession of a controlled substance. This guilty plea comes after authorities arrested Ayres and her boyfriend, Brian Sartor, following the death of Aryes' nine-month-old son. Investigators found the baby dead in his crib in June inside their Holts Summit home.

Ayres has a sentence hearing scheduled for January 23 at 9 a.m. at the Callaway County courthouse. Sartor has a jury trial set for February 6 at 9 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers got the 9-1-1 call from 964 South Summit Drive. The caller, Sartor, said a two-year-old at the home was blue, not breathing and "beyond any help." When emergency crews arrived they realized it was actually the nine-month-old baby, and not the two-year-old that had died. Investigators with the police department questioned Sartor and Ayres. The couple told police they put the baby to bed between 10 and 11 p.m. and didn't check on the child again until 11 a.m. the next morning, about 12 hours later.

Police officals said Sartor and Ayres admitted to using methamphetamines the night before they found the baby.

The two-year-old was placed in the care of child services.