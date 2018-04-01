Mother's Day walk in Moberly raises money for mammograms

MOBERLY - Moberly residents celebrated Mother's Day by raising money to make sure more mothers get to spend another Mother's Day with the people they love.

Over 600 people participated in the 8th annual Run for Her Life Mother's Day 5K in Moberly. Proceeds from the event go towards helping women in Randolph County get mammograms.

One of the current chair members Lori Turk said one of the other founders got the idea to start this event because he was out of the country one Mother's Day and participated in a 5K. She said he came back and decided it would be good to start that back at home.

"Everyone has a mother, a sister, a daughter, an aunt or someone who has been affected with breast cancer," Turk said.

Turk did not have breast cancer when she first started working with this event, but she was diagnosed in 2014.

"It's close to my heart to help mothers spend another Mother's Day with the ones they love," Turk said.