Mother's Suicide Accidentally Kills Son

NEOSHO (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman who took her own life accidentally killed her son as well when carbon monoxide seeped from a garage into the teen's bedroom. 49-year-old Ivey Sue Walker and 17-year-old Joseph William Walker were found dead Tuesday evening at the home in Neosho. Police say a note left by the mother made clear she didn't expect anyone else to die. It's not clear exactly when the deaths occurred. But Police Sergeant Steven Douglas says he and his wife saw the teenager at dinner late Monday.