Mother, student arrested in two fights at Battle High School

Amanda Christine Dubuque

COLUMBIA - Two different fights at Battle High School Wednesday led to charges against one student and the mother of another student.

Police said Amanda Christine Dubuque engaged in a fight with juvenile students at the entrance of the school and struck one of them. Police said Dubuque also encouraged the disturbance, which her daughter was involved in.

Dubuque is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Earlier in the day, police said, student Jered L. McPike struck an administrator who was searching him. Police said the blow came as the administrator was pulling a baggie filled with marijuana from McPike's pants pocket.

Police said McPike ran from the office and struck another school official with a door, then ran into a third administrator and fought with them.

A school resource officer told police all three administrators were hurt, one with a lump on the head, another with a sore ankle and back and the third with a cut hand and shoulder pain.

McPike is facing charges of assault and drug distribution.