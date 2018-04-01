Motorcycle Accident in Miller County Kills Two

MILLER COUNTY - Two individuals have died following a motorcycle accident in Miller County. Troopers say 77-year-old Elva Farris was traveling north on Route AA, crossing into the eastbound lanes of Highway 54. Farris failed to yield to a Honda motorcycle, and struck the side of the bike.

Christopher Vanhoozen, 40, and Cynthia Vanhoozen, 38, were both ejected from the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead at the scene and were transported to Rekus Funeral Home. The next of kin has been notified.