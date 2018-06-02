Motorcycle Accident Kills Driver in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - A motorcycle accident took the life of a Camdenton man this morning when a truck pulled into his path.

Robert Oertle, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m. The driver of the truck, Nancy Menges, 49, of Linn Creek had no injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, Menges made a left turn into a parking lot and drove into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.