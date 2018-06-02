Motorcycle Coming to Mo. Capitol for Safe Digging

JEFFERSON CITY - A customized motorcycle will be on display at the Missouri Capitol this week as part of a campaign to promote April as National Safe Digging Month.

The motorcycle is dubbed the "811 Bike," reminding Missourians to call 811 for the locations of utility lines and pipes before any excavation at homes or businesses. The information is also available by calling 1-800-DIG-RITE.

The special motorcycle has been featured on the Discovery Channel's "American Chopper" series. It will be on display from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the south side of the Capitol.