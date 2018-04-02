Motorcycle crash on Business Loop 70 causes serious injury

COLUMBIA- A crash involving a car and motorcycle occured around 3 p.m. on Sept. 3 on Business Loop 70 and Seventh Street.

Amy McGoveran, 35, attempted to make a left turn into a private parking lot from Business Loop 70. Robert Lynn, 62, crashed into McGoveran's car it was turning left, causing him to eject off his motorcycle.

He has been transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. McGoveran has not been injured.