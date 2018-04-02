Motorcycle rally rattles nerves in KC suburb

GRAIN VALLEY (AP) - A Labor Day weekend rally of what the government calls an outlaw motorcycle gang has some suburban Kansas City residents and law enforcement officers a little on edge, but one of the motorcycle group's local leaders says those fears are overblown.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/1zSYKOo ) reports an estimated 2,000 members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club are expected to be in Grain Valley for the weekend rally at Thunder Valley Sand Drags, adjacent to Valley Speedway. Each group of motorcycles that rolled into the town of about 13,000 on Thursday tended to have a police SUV or patrol car following along.

Local Bandidos leader Jeremiah Britt says the rally is a reunion for members and there's no reason for the locals to be in fear.