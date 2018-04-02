Motorcyclist dies after crash on Providence Road

COLUMBIA - A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash involving one other vehicle around 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Corey L. Kramel, 22, was driving a motorcycle on Providence Road when it hit the passenger side of a Ford Edge. The Ford Edge was trying to take a left turn to go west on I-70.

Kramel, who is from Columbia, was thrown from a motorcycle and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge, Kathryne L. Harris, 48, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.