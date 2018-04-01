Motorcyclist dies after hitting Kansas City police vehicle

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police said a motorcyclist who crashed into a patrol wagon has died.

Police said the motorcyclist failed to stop at a stoplight early Wednesday before hitting the patrol wagon. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.

The Kansas City Star reports the name of the victim hasn't been released. The driver of the patrol wagon wasn't injured.

Police say the accident is under investigation.