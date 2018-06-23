Motorcyclist Dies From Crash Injuries

COLUMBIA - A Centralia man has died after sustaining injuries from a collision with a Columbia Para-Transit bus.

Police said 34-year-old Michael Heaston of Centralia was in critical condition at University Hospital until he died around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.





Heaston was driving his motorcycle westbound on Vandiver Drive early Monday morning when the Para-Transit bus crossed the road Heaston tried to avoid the accident by entering the turn lane. The motorcycle fell onto its side and collided with the driver's side of the bus.





The driver of the bus, 53-yera-old Archie Smith, was not injured. Columbia Police said the crash investigation is being completed by a Traffic Officer/Accident Reconstructionist.