Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

By: The Associated Press

AFFTON (AP) - A motorcyclist died Friday after crashing on Interstate 55 and then getting struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 20-year-old Christopher George was traveling north on I-55 in south St. Louis County about 12:30 a.m. His motorcycle wrecked and he was thrown from it.

An approaching vehicle then struck George and drove off. Police said they did not have a description of the vehicle or its driver Friday morning.

George was pronounced dead at the scene.