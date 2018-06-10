Motorcyclist, passenger in car die in Missouri crash

TWIN OAKS (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a car and a motorcycle collided in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department says the crash happened Sunday afternoon when the car's driver attempted to turn left and was struck by the motorcycle. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the car died at a hospital, while the driver was treated for minor injuries. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.