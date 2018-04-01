Motorcyclists Evade Deputies in High Speed Chase

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies were involved in a high-speed chase involving two motorcyclists Saturday afternoon.

One cyclist's pursuit ended after crashing into a parked car. The motorcycle was badly damaged, but the suspect fled on foot. The other cyclist managed to lose police during the chase.

