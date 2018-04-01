Motorcyclists ride in honor of fallen friend

COLUMBIA - Friends and family showed up Wednesday afternoon to participate in a memorial ride for fallen friend, Ryan Gunier. Gunier, 24, died Saturday evening after crashing his motorcycle into a car on Route K near Timber Ridge Road. Roughly 25 riders showed up on Wednesday afternoon at the Quicktrip on Clark Lane.

Nina Wharowski, the girlfriend of Gunier, was taken aback by the support from friends."He touched a lot of people, in his life," Wharowski said.

Gunier's parents have set up a website to help raise money and awareness for motorcycle safety. Gunier's family hopes the website can set aside money for families who may deal with these types of accidents in the future.

His memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 30th at Memorial Funeral Home.