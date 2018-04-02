Motorcyclists Support Veterans with Annual "Run for the Wall" Event

COLUMBIA - Motorcycle riders celebrated their 24th annual "Run for the Wall" event Monday to support and honor veterans and those missing in action or are prisoners of war.

One group of bikers is riding from California to Washington, DC. Another group began its journey in Texas and will meet the other group in Virginia. When the bikers arrive in Washington, they will join together to participate in a Memorial Day veterans parade.

Local motorcycle group Patriot Guard Riders were in attendance for the arrival of the bikers. Debra Hickam, ride captain, said this is her seventh year.

"Our armed services gave us our freedom to do what we do and that is to ride bikes. It's all about the veterans," said Hickam.

Veterans also showed up for the event.

"I am kind of a professional veteran. It has become a hobby since I retired from the military. I am a Vietnam veteran and I take all of this seriously," said Bill Stucker.

The group's next stop is southern Illinois.

For more information on the Run for the Wall motorcycle event, click here.