Motorist Alerts Homeowner of Fire

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A passing motorist may have saved the life of a homeowner after stopping, knocking on the door and telling the man, "Your house is on fire." STLtoday.com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that it happened about 8:30 this morning in St. Charles. The good Samaritan left before authorities arrived. The homeowner was asleep when the fire broke out. He was able to escape unharmed. The house sustained about 40,000 dollars in damage. Authorities believe a fire pit on the deck used the night before probably started the blaze. An investigation continues.