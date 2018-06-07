Motorists Advised to Stay Home During Current Winter Storm

(JEFFERSON CITY) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a "no travel advisory" for the duration of the current storm, which is expected to continue into Sunday night.

"Strong winds are blowing the snow around, and it's creating a whiteout effect that makes it very difficult to see and makes travel extremely hazardous," said Ed

Hassinger, MoDOT Chief Engineer.

The heavy snowfall, combined with wind gusts up to 40 mph, will create drifts that "will seriously challenge even four-wheel drive vehicles," MoDOT said.

The department hopes the advisory will keep roads cleared for crews.

"With the snow, high winds, and extreme cold, it's going to be a

challenge for MoDOT to clear our state routes," Hassinger said. "If there

are no other vehicles on the roadways, we have a much better chance of

making progress so traffic can get moving again."

With wind chills headed to well below zero, getting stranded on the side of the road can be very dangerous. MoDOT said any motorists who absolutely need to head out should equip their vehicle with an emergency kit and let a friend of family member know when and where they are traveling.

If stranded, motorists should stay with their vehicle and call 911, but should keep in mind that emergency crews could have trouble reaching them.

Updates on road conditions can be found KOMU's MoDot road conditions page.