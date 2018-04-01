Motorists in Street Flooding

CARTHAGE (AP) - A southwest Missouri sheriff wants more power to stop motorists from disregarding barricades warning of high water on roads during heavy rain. Jasper County Sheriff Archie Dunn says he'd like to beef up enforcement against such violators, after numerous vehicles stalled in street flooding in the area over the past week.