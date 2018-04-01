Motorists Reminded to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

JEFFERSON CITY — MoDOT is promoting a new message for Missouri drivers: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Approximately 240 Missouri state and local law enforcement agencies will participate in the national effort to deter substance-impaired driving, according to a press release from MoDOT. There will be statewide sobriety checkpoints and DWI saturation patrols August 17 through September 3.

"Substance-impaired driving contributes to nearly 30 percent of all Missouri traffic fatalities," said Colonel Ronald Replogle, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "We will focus on enforcement of Missouri's DWI laws and keep impaired drivers off the road."

The press release stated that Missourians will hear and see the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over message during a television, radio, digital and print public awareness campaign.

"If drivers choose to ignore the drive sober messages, there's a good chance they'll be stopped by law enforcement officers and ticketed," said Leanna Depue, MoDOT Director of Highway Safety.

According to MoDOT, law enforcement made 852 statewide DWI arrests during the impaired driving campaign in August and September of 2011. In 2011, 216 people were killed, 865 seriously injured in accidents that involved at least one impaired driver.

To learn more about impaired driving and how you can Arrive Alive, visit saveMOlives.com.