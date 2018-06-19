Motte, Cardinals Agree to $12 Million, 2-Year Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Reliever Jason Motte and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract, avoiding salary arbitration.

The 30-year-old right-hander had a career-high 42 saves in 49 chances last year, when he was 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA. He made $2 million.

Motte is 17-13 with a 2.87 ERA and 54 saves since his major league debut in 2008. He will be eligible for free agency after the 2014 season.

St. Louis announced the deal on Tuesday.

Two Cardinals remain in arbitration: third baseman David Freese and left hander Marc Rzepczynski. If they fail to reach agreements, hearings would be held next month in Phoenix before three-arbitrator panels.