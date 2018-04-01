Motte Has Shoulder Surgery; Cardinals Activate Adams

CHICAGO (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals closer Jason Motte had season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday.

Motte tweeted the ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow "went well."

"One day closer to getting back out there then yesterday," he wrote on Twitter.

The Cardinals announced before their game against the Cubs that they had activated first baseman Matt Adams (right oblique) from the disabled list.

Motte was placed on the Cardinals' disabled list March 29 with right elbow soreness. After trying to rehab the injury and play catch, the team decided he should have the elbow-ligament replacement procedure.

Motte saved 42 games in 2012 with a 2.75 ERA.

Edward Mujica has taken over as the closer for St. Louis. He has converted all eight of his chances and has a 2.08 ERA.