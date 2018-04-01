Mount Mercy Defeats CMU Men's Basketball

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. - Mount Mercy University handed Central Methodist University its first loss of the season on Friday in the Bosch Financial Shootout, 85-83.

Melvin Tillman gave the Eagles (3-1) a quick 4-0 advantage off back-to-back jumpers, but the Mustangs (3-1) led for most of the first half and by as much as 12 points, 33-21, after Alex Coleman's old-fashioned three-point play. Central Methodist rallied, closing the final five minutes on a 12-2 run.

Tillman drilled a trey with 22 seconds left, but Mount Mercy clung to a 35-33 upper hand at halftime.

Four straight points by Elliott Black to open the second half gave the Green and Black a 37-35 lead with 18:18 remaining in the contest. The next five minutes saw six ties between the two teams. A shot from behind the arc by Jake Misener made the score 50-47 in favor of the Mustangs at the 13:42 mark, and the home team would never again trail.

Mount Mercy held a 76-63 advantage with 5:20 left before the Eagles mounted another comeback attempt. Central Methodist cut the deficit to one point on four separate occasions down the stretch, the last one coming with 11 seconds on the clock after a Tillman bucket made the score, 84-83.

After Rashad Carrington made only the front end of a one-and-one, the Eagles had one final possession to tie or win the game. However, a missed three-pointer at the buzzer preserved the two-point win for the tournament-host.

Lamar Wall scored a team-high 19 points for the Mustangs. Bobby Sherwood added 16. Carrington and Coleman had 14 and 13, respectively.

Black finished with a season-high 23 points and eight rebounds. He was 6 of 10 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Tillman tallied 21 points and was 9 of 16 from the floor. Nathan Jackson had a career-high 16 points on four-made treys.

Mount Mercy shot 32 of 68 (47.1 percent) from the floor. Central Methodist was 49.1-percent (27 of 55) from the field in the game.

The Eagles battle Saint Ambrose on Saturday in the final day of the Bosch Financial Shootout. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CST.