Mountain Lion Sighting Confirmed In Central Kansas

ST. JOHN, Kan. (AP) - A mountain lion sighting has been confirmed near the central Kansas town of St. John.

The Hutchinson News reports that a motion-activated trail camera captured an image of the animal Oct. 31. Kurt Keesling discovered the picture when he checked his camera Wednesday.

On Friday, a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism wildlife biologist visited the site and confirmed the photo's validity. It's the first documented report of a mountain lion in the state since last January, when tracks were found in Washington County.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism biologist Matt Peek says it's the ninth confirmed sighting since 2007.

A biologist from Pratt is going to inspect the area to see if there are any other cougar signs and to verify the location.