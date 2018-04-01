Mountain Lions Sighted

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NEW HAVEN (AP) - Mountain lions, once common in Missouri, have been mostly gone from the Show Me State for 80 years. But some residents of Franklin County believe they're making a comeback. The Washington Missourian newspaper has received four separate reports of sightings of a large predatory cat, perhaps a mountain lion, all in the same area of the eastern Missouri county. The Missouri Conservation Department says mountain lions were common in the state until the 19th century, when settlers killed them as well as most of the state's deer. Deer were the primary food source for the mountain lions. The last native wild mountain lion in Missouri was killed in 1927.