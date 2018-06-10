Move to revamp Missouri's water panel draws concern

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A measure that would give farming and mining interests a bigger say in Missouri's water policies has environmentalists concerned about the possible impact on rivers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Republican-led Legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the bill that will empower his successor to remake the board that protects the state's water quality.

The commission votes on construction permits for facilities with the potential to damage Missouri waterways.

The change would limit the number of the commission's public members to no more than four. At least two members would have to come from the agriculture and mining industries.

Opponents argue that the change championed by the Missouri Farm Bureau and other groups would allow a corporate takeover of the commission.