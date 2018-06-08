Movement on to get Frank White into Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A group of Kansas City fans is circulating a petition to get former Royals second baseman Frank White into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

White won eight Gold Glove awards during the 1970s and 1980s at a time when the Royals were among the best teams in baseball. So far, George Brett is the only player from that era to get into the Hall of Fame.

Bob Snodgrass wrote White's biography and is among those asking a new veterans committee to take another look at White's career. KMBC reports the panel was formed to consider players who have been passed over during their initial period of eligibility.

The petition currently has about 5,000 names.