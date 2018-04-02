Movie Criticizes Wal-Mart

There were at least three screenings on Wednesday in Columbia.

About ten friends of Dean Anderson got together at his home to raise awareness about an issue that is on their minds, and close to their homes.

Columbia resident Andrew Clemmer said, "Wal-Mart is building in my back yard and I'm concerned about labor issues."

Robert Greenwald's new film "The High Cost of Low Prices" identifies what he sees as the problems with Wal-Mart. Dean Anderson found out about the movie from moveon.org.

Movie host Dean Anderson said, "I wanted to see the film, invite friends, and make it a social event."

Smaller settings seem to encourage people to talk about the issues brought up by the film.

"This is a group of people with a variety of view points. It's fun to bat it around," Fulton resident Kathryn Bar said.

Wal-Mart said it couldn't answer individual questions about the screenings, however on their PR website, they have released an official statement. "The video is full of inaccuracies, it is full of factual problems and things simply not true, and we have responded to that. Mr. Greenwald is entitled to his opinion, but he is not entitled to make up facts."

For Anderson and the others here, they are just hoping to gain a little more knowledge. "The High Cost of Low Prices" will be shown again at the Boone County Government Center Friday at 7:00 p.m.