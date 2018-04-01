Movie Theater Rampage Shakes Up Campaign

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - President Barack Obama says the tragic movie theater shooting in Colorado that left 12 people dead is a reminder that life is fragile. He says the event "reminds us of all the ways that we are united as one American family."

In Florida for a campaign swing, Obama asked for a moment of silence Friday and focused his shortened remarks exclusively on the tragedy.

Obama and challenger Mitt Romney both moved to pull down negative advertising. Romney, too, was scheduled to comment on the shooting during his own campaign appearance in New Hampshire.

Obama said the shooting underscores how "our time here is limited and it is precious." He said Friday should be devoted to prayer and reflection.