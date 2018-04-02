Moving Up In The Ranks

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri men's basketball team has moved up four spots in this week's AP poll to number 12; it's the highest rating of the season so far for the Tigers.

Mizzou stands ranked 12th in AP, and fellow SEC team Florida is ranked 6th. Illinois is undefeated and ranked at 13, and North Carolina State rounds out the top 25.

Head coach Frank Haith said at his most recent press conference, "You focus on what's going on to keep your team understanding how hard you have to play in these games, too. And it's just good business, you know, for those guys to come over and play. I know it's dangerous business. I still think we're in a really good league. I will say, I'd say Florida is playing like a team that can win a national championship. Offensively they are as good as any team in the country."

The Tigers will play again Tuesday night, when they host the Red Hawks of Southeast Missouri State. Mizzou is 6-1, and Southeast Missouri State 6-4. The Tigers lead the all time series with SEMO, including a win last year at Mizzou Arena.