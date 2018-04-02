Moving Wall Inspires Missourians

The "Vietnam Moving Wall" helps a new generation of Missourians understand the sacrifices made in a war that divided our country. It's the kind of reverence and inspiration normally seen at national monuments in Washington D.C. And it's now happening in Moberly. The memorial opened today allowing residents and veterans a chance to honor those whose names are inscribed.

"I'm glad they brought the wall back here," says Larry Lucas, a Vietnam vet. "Gives a chance for all the vets in this area to see that."

Dorathy Latson is a commander for veterans of foreign wars, the group that helped bring the wall to moberly.

"We could not have done it without them," says Latson. "It's really awesome how they've come behind it and helped, from the city of Moberly and all the surrounding cities also."

Even though the wall is only half as big as the original, all 58,353 names are still there. That includes soldiers who are known to have fell overseas, as well as those who are still considered to be missing in action. And it is those names that Latson hopes will make an impression on both veterans and young people.

"These are not names," says Latson. "These are people and they have families. And that if we can have one veteran healed or one healing process begin or one high school student like her realize that these are people, they're not just names on a wall, it's not just a replica, then we've done our job here."

Not just a name on a wall...A name of a person who laid down his or her life for us.

The VFW estimate up to 20,000 people may visit the wall before it closes on Monday. If you want to visit the wall, head to Rothwell Park off of Highway 24 in Moberly.