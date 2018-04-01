MSHP: 15 died in crashes over Thanksgiving weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to 15 fatal crashes over the holiday weekend, according to a press release Monday. Another 116 people were injured.

MSHP said they responded to 400 crashes between Thursday and Sunday, the same amount of accidents they responded to in 2016. One more person died in 2017, up from 14.

Troop F, which services the mid-Missouri area, responded to one fatality between Thursday and Sunday.

Victoria L. Roberts, 62, of Centralia, rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in traffic on Missouri Highway 22. Roberts was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Of the 15 fatalities, only 2 were confirmed to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

One victim was a pedestrian struck while crossing US Highway 50, west of Alley Jackson Rd. in Lee's Summit, Mo.